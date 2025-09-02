World champ Lopez returns to Cebu

DECORATED Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) world champion Rene Lopez returns to Cebu to once again share his mastery of the art with Cebu-based BJJ practitioners.

Lopez, the founder of Jiujitsu Methods in Las Vegas, will hold a one-day seminar on Sept. 10, 2025, at the Strive CCA Gym in Mandaue City. The seminar will be open to any jiujitero regardless of their affiliation or team.

“This is big not only for my team (Jiujitsu Methods Philippines) but also for the Cebu BJJ community, because it’s not every day that a world champion athlete and coach can share his techniques with us,” Strive CCA head trainer Lemuel Maglinte told SunStar Cebu.

Lopez will impart his knowledge on advanced techniques and also share his insights on the mindset and discipline that brought him to the pinnacle of the sport.

Lopez is a No-Gi Grand Slam champion in the World International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) No-Gi 2024 and a Master Grand Slam winner in the World Master IBJJF 2022.

Maglinte trained with Lopez in his brief stay in Las Vegas. Strive CCA is an affiliate of Lopez’s Las Vegas Jiujitsu Methods.

Lopez first visited Cebu last year, when he conducted a two-day seminar at Robinsons Galleria. / EKA