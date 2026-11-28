FRESH from conquering the world, young Filipino champions Alexsandra Ann Diaz of weightlifting and jiu-jitsu grappler Amaris Villanueva will take center stage along with karatekas Kathleya Ealaine Bustamante and Francis Erl Jud Dirain Abundo in the 6th Nickel Asia Corporation Siklab Youth Sports Awards presented by the Philippine Sports Commission.

They will be honored together with the nation’s most outstanding youth and junior athletes on Monday, Nov. 30, 2026, at the PSC House inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Joining the quartet of world champions are a remarkable collection of Asian champions, Youth Olympians, Asian Games medalists and rising stars from more than 30 sports, highlighting the depth of talent fueling Philippine sports’ bright future and strengthening hopes for continued success on the international stage.

Billiards sensation Rhaki Constantino enters the awards as the reigning Asian Heyball Women’s Champion after an undefeated campaign.

Mountain biker Thirdy Manaay dominated the Asia Mountain Bike Series, while speed skating standout Keirsten Layne Fernandez delivered historic gold medals at the Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Trophy.

Filipino-British grappler Charlie Ratcliff added another Asian title by winning gold at the Asian Grappling Championships, while rower Khayzie Caviltes struck gold at the Asian Rowing Beach Sprint Championships.

In tennis, Marestella Torrecampo established herself among Asia’s elite by sweeping both legs of the WT Asia 14U Development Championships, while para swimmer Ric Daniel Pasadilla showcased Philippine excellence by winning three gold medals at the Asian Youth Para Games.

The remarkable list of Youth Heroes Award recipients also features athletes whose accomplishments have placed them among the country’s brightest international prospects.

Youth Olympic silver medalist Naomi Cesar and Youth Olympic bronze medalist Pi Durden Wangkay banner athletics.

Boxing’s future is represented by flyweight standout Clark Vicera, whose gold-medal victories in the Eindhoven Box Cup and Belgrade Winner Tournament, complemented by a bronze medal in the Asian Under-23 Championships, established him as one of Philippine boxing’s brightest young prospects.

The world of chess celebrates the brilliance of Jemaicah Mendoza, who secured a bronze medal at the FIDE World Youth Chess Championships and captured the National Age Group Under-20 Girls title.

Also joining the Youth Heroes roster are fencer Oscar del Castillo, golfer Shinichi Suzuki, kickboxer Reign Yjohanne De Lara, Muay Thai fighter Dare Malecdan Jr., obstacle course racing medalist Clana Alice Fontaine, sambists Sophia Nicole Novino and Christi Angelic Espolong, shooter Erin Mattea Micor, Youth Olympian swimmer James Ray Ajido, table tennis standout Khevine Kheith Baldemoro Cruz, Asian Games taekwondo silver medalist Juliana Mykhail Candelaria, and world junior wushu bronze medalist Xiviel Bantali. / RSC from PR