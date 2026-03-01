World tennis Day: Experience watching Alex Eala, PH hosting WTAs

The week featured a mix of Grand Slam veterans, rising stars and players rebuilding their rankings. The field included Croatia’s Donna Vekić, Colombia’s Camila Osorio, tournament top seed Germany’s Tatjana Maria, and our very own Alex Eala. The event featured a 32-player singles draw and 16 doubles teams competing on outdoor hard courts.

Courtside experience

Tennis, unlike mainstream sports where shouting our hearts out is constant, requires quiet during rallies. Even chewing feels out of place. Conversations stop halfway. Even minimal movements feel almost illegal. Spectators wanting to enter mid-game are stopped at the entrance until points conclude.

Compared to most international center courts, Manila’s felt intimate. The lowest bleachers were at the same level as the court and had relatively fewer seats than usual. There were food booth areas, clean comfort rooms and, on top of that, an interactive fan zone in a separate covered court for brand activations and merchandise. For a first-time host, it was an absolutely memorable week for the crowd.

Vamos, Alex!

In person was the Filipina who has helped reshape the country’s tennis scene — not just locally but internationally.

“I’d like to thank Alex for bringing a new demographic to the sport. I really appreciate it. I think it’s great,” world No. 4 Coco Gauff said in an interview after a match with Alex.

Although Osorio emerged champion against Vekić, Eala was undeniably the highlight of the event. The Filipina wildcard reached the quarterfinals before losing to Osorio in one of the most attended matches of the week. After each match, fans flocked to the barriers for autographs — but it was a different kind of energy when Alex was on court.

For young fans especially, Eala playing international tennis on home soil served as inspiration — tangible evidence that there are endless possibilities for every ball kid watching and dreaming of the same stage.

PH in the international tennis scene

As we celebrate World Tennis Day today, the first Monday of March, we pay tribute to this milestone — not just tennis action, but history in the making.

Rarely does a local tennis match stream on television. Tennis clubs operate quietly. Athletes receive limited support. But this is a step toward changing that narrative. Filipino fans no longer need to fly abroad to witness professional tennis matches and, more importantly, our own athletes gain exposure that could springboard their careers on a global stage.

Conversations shifted from “Is the Philippines really ready to host?” to “I cannot wait to see WTA come to life in Manila again.” That signals that Philippine tennis is ready to look beyond borders — and that begins here at home.