World Vision scales up humanitarian response to earthquake-affected areas in PH

WORLD Vision Philippines continues to provide urgent assistance to children and families affected by the recent series of strong earthquakes that struck the Cebu and Davao regions over the past two weeks.

On September 30, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit Bogo City, Cebu, shaking much of northern Cebu and nearby provinces. Less than two weeks later, successive magnitude 7.4 and 6.8 earthquakes struck Davao Oriental, causing widespread destruction in the municipalities of Manay, Tarragona, Caraga, and Baganga.

Across both regions, the earthquakes displaced over 354,000 people, damaged more than 97,000 houses, and prompted at least 278 municipalities and cities to suspend classes due to safety concerns.