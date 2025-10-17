World Vision scales up humanitarian response to earthquake-affected areas in PH

WORLD Vision Philippines continues to provide urgent assistance to children and families affected by the recent series of strong earthquakes that struck the Cebu and Davao regions over the past two weeks.
On September 30, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit Bogo City, Cebu, shaking much of northern Cebu and nearby provinces. Less than two weeks later, successive magnitude 7.4 and 6.8 earthquakes struck Davao Oriental, causing widespread destruction in the municipalities of Manay, Tarragona, Caraga, and Baganga.
Across both regions, the earthquakes displaced over 354,000 people, damaged more than 97,000 houses, and prompted at least 278 municipalities and cities to suspend classes due to safety concerns.
Emergency Response in Action
World Vision activated its rapid assessment teams immediately after the disaster, working in close coordination with national and local government units, as well as humanitarian response clusters, to identify priority needs and deploy critical resources.
Cebu Response
* Emergency relief operations reached 7,820 individuals (1,692 families) across 3 municipalities, 33 barangays, and 2 evacuation centers
* Distributed 4,000 emergency relief kits to affected families
* Engaged 212 children in Child-Friendly Spaces to support emotional recovery
* Delivered shelter and protection kits to 975 individuals (227 families)
* Provided food aid to 704 families
* Ongoing support includes WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene), education, and psychosocial recovery
Davao Response
* Conducted rapid assessments in the hardest-hit municipalities: Manay, Tarragona, Caraga, Baganga, and Governor Generoso
* Collaborated with local and provincial governments and humanitarian partners
* Initial findings recommend multi-sectoral interventions, including:
Shelter kits
Food packs
Medicines
Clean water and sanitation support
School safety materials and repairs
Establishment of Child-Friendly Spaces
Call for Prayers and Support
World Vision urgently appeals for prayers and support from individuals, donors, and partners to sustain its relief operations and reach more children and their families affected by the recent earthquakes.
"Our teams are on the ground delivering life-saving aid-clean water, temporary shelter, hygiene kit, and child-friendly spaces to provide crucial psychosocial support for traumatized children," said Dr. Herbert Carpio, World Vision Philippines national director. “We recognize the long road to recovery ahead and are committed to helping these communities rebuild, but we cannot do it alone. We urgently appeal to the public and our partners to provide their compassionate support now to help us reach more vulnerable children and families.”
For updates, reports, and donation details, visit www.worldvision.org.ph. (PR)