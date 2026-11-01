World’s top surfer lauds Filipino teen prodigy

DESPITE bowing out of the World Surf League Championship Tour Philippines Pro, 15-year-old Filipino surfer Mara Lopez drew praise from none other than world No. 1 Molly Picklum.

The Australian surfing star was impressed by the young La Union native, who faced her in Round 1 and Heat 5, and saw in Lopez a promising talent capable of inspiring the next generation of Filipino surfers.

Lopez finished with 4.50 points against Picklum’s 11.50 in the competition at the famed Cloud 9 reef break on Siargao Island Sunday morning, Nov. 1, 2026.

The young wildcard managed a 2.50-point ride on her third wave and added 2.00 on her fourth.

The reigning world No. 1 produced scores of 5.33 and 6.17 to secure

the victory.

But beyond the result, Picklum was particularly touched after learning that she may have been one of Lopez’s inspirations in taking up the sport.

Picklum also had encouraging words for Lopez, praising her surfing ability and revealing that the teenager is also an outstanding longboarder. / RSC FROM PR