Wowie De Guzman involved in road accident

The vehicle driven by 50-year-old actor-dancer Wowie De Guzman crashed into concrete barriers along Maharlika Highway in Barangay San Bartolome, Sto. Tomas City, Batangas.

The incident happened early Tuesday morning, Oct. 13, at around 4 a.m. Wowie sustained minor injuries to his leg, while his two companions were unharmed.

According to a report from Manila, Wowie admitted that he had dozed off while driving his red vehicle. Their group was on its way back to Manila from a show in Guinayangan, Quezon province, when the accident occurred.

It may be recalled that on Aug. 23, actor Nino Muhlach was also involved in an accident after reportedly falling asleep while driving his SUV. / TRC S