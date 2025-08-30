Wrestling event to honor legend Hulk Hogan

REAL American Freestyle Wrestling (RAF) has teamed up with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for a special video tribute to the late commissioner Hulk Hogan, set to air as part of RAF’s inaugural event on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025 (PH time).

Hogan, who played a pivotal role in bringing the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE) into the mainstream during the 1980s, passed away on July 24 at the age of 71. The event, which will be streamed live from the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, will be available on FOX Nation.

Just months before his passing, Hogan spoke with excitement about his new venture with RAF. Chad Bronstein, co-founder and CEO of RAF, shared that Hogan’s legacy and influence will continue to play a vital role in the company’s future.

RAF and WWE have long maintained a cordial relationship. Real American Beer, the title sponsor for RAF, is 10 percent owned by WWE, and Bronstein is a co-founder of both entities. / RSC