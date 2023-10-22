WRMO to unveil 100 priority projects on water security

THE newly created Water Resources Management Office (WRMO) will hold a forum on Nov. 22, 2023 to announce the first 100 priority projects on water security that will be ready for investment by next year.

The other upcoming water security projects will involve dams across the country, including the one in Barangay Can-asujan, Carcar City in southern Cebu.

WRMO Undersecretary Carlos Primo David in a recent conference said they are looking for investors and partners for these key projects to be located throughout the Philippines.

He said meetings are being regularly held with several other agencies with water-related functions on the 100 projects that will be offered for private sector investment by 2024.

David, speaking at an investment forum on water security on Thursday, Oct. 19, said these projects are centered on a key policy the office signed recently with the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) and the National Water Resources Board (NWRB).

Multipurpose-use water

Under this policy, water resources previously dedicated as irrigation water will be converted into multipurpose-use water, he explained.

“There are only certain portions of the cropping cycle where they [farmers] need water from irrigation. And yet all that water, that supply, is locked up for the whole year. And every time that you see a dam that has overflowing or spilling water that is water that is left unused,” David said.

With this policy, any excess water, especially during the rainy season, will now be utilized for multiple purposes, including for bulk water supply, potable water supply, hydro-power, aquaculture, and ecotourism, among others.

As an example, he said Cavite, regarded as having scant water supply, actually has several water sources that are locked for irrigation purposes despite agricultural lands in the province having shrunk significantly to make way for residential houses and industrial parks.

“With the MOA (memorandum of agreement) that we have signed recently the 18 water sources that belong to NIA can now be utilized for other purposes,” he said, adding that the Cavite project is a major undertaking called the “Cavite Bulkwater Supply Project.”

Dams

Other projects to be announced next month include 106 priority dams for multipurpose use such as Colo Dam in Bataan, Bustos Dam in Bulacan, Porac and Solib Dams in Pampanga, Alawihao Dam in Camarines Norte, Can-asujan Dam in Cebu, and Bago Dam in Negros Occidental.

The MOA between WRMO, NIA and NWRB was signed on Oct. 4 with the goal of repurposing NIA’s water rights to further promote water security in the Philippines, according to a presidential release.

Protected areas

Aside from the NIA dams, the WRMO is also looking at water development projects in the 114 protected areas in the country including water reservoirs and national parks, David said.

Some of these protected areas for possible investment include the Pasonanca water reservation in Zamboanga and Camp 8 water reservoir in Baguio City, he added.

Managing water resources

The WRMO was created as an agency of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources through Executive Order 22, signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on April 27. It is tasked to integrate and harmonize all government programs that seek to guarantee the availability and sustainable management of water resources in the country.

Under the order, WRMO is mandated to “ensure the immediate implementation of the Integrated Water Resources Management, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and formulate a corresponding Integrated Water Resources Master Plan.” / PHILEXPORT