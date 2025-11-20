WTE withdrawal hailed

ENVIRONMENTAL advocates welcomed New Sky Energy Philippines Inc.’s reported withdrawal from the proposed waste-to-energy (WTE) project in Barangay Guba, Cebu City, calling it a win for residents and public interest groups concerned about health and environmental risks.

Lito Vasquez of the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ)–Visayas told SunStar Cebu the outcome was “expected,” noting that both New Sky and some city officials underestimated Guba residents’ and campaigners’ resolve.

The project, part of a P5-billion joint venture with Cebu City in 2022, faced persistent opposition over pollution, health hazards, and its location.

Vasquez cautioned that future WTE proposals could arise elsewhere, as the technology is part of the city’s 10-year Solid Waste Management Plan.

He urged Cebu City to focus on sustainable solutions, such as strict waste segregation, composting, recycling, and enforcing the 2020 single-use plastics ban.

He also warned that WTE incinerators, citing the UK’s experience, can increase carbon emissions and would likely fail to secure environmental clearance due to strong public opposition.

City Councilor Joel Garganera earlier described the withdrawal as the end of one chapter but stressed ongoing challenges. The city produces around 600 tons of garbage daily, lacks a functional long-term disposal solution, and the Inayawan landfill remains unreclaimed due to land and contractor disputes. Infrastructure issues, including damage to Bacayan Bridge, further complicate waste transport.

Garganera thanked Barangay Guba officials and residents for their engagement and urged the city to adopt modern, science-backed solutions, strengthen infrastructure, streamline permits, and prepare communities for technological innovations. Both Vasquez and Garganera emphasized that practical interventions — improved segregation, reducing plastics, better landfill management, and adequate infrastructure — should now guide Cebu City’s waste management efforts. / CAV