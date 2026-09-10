WTO: Global trade picks up

GLOBAL goods trade continued to strengthen in mid-2026 despite persistent geopolitical tensions and trade policy uncertainty, the World Trade Organization (WTO) said Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026.

The WTO’s Goods Trade Barometer rose to 102 in July from its reading of 101.7 in June, indicating that merchandise trade remained above trend and continued to gain momentum.

Readings above 100 indicate above-trend trade volumes, while below 100 points to below-trend activity.

“Strong demand for electronic components and other inputs associated with investment in artificial intelligence continues to support trade, helping to offset the negative effects of conflict in the Middle East and ongoing uncertainty surrounding trade policies,” said the WTO.

Most of the barometer’s component indices remained at or above their baseline levels.

The electronic components index posted the strongest reading at 104.9, reflecting robust demand for goods used in AI development.

The export orders index climbed to 103.5, signaling continued growth in merchandise trade in the coming months.

The international air freight index stood at 102.8, while agricultural raw materials registered 102.6. Automotive products came in at 101.5.

Container shipping was the only component below the trend, falling to 99.6.

The WTO previously forecast that global merchandise trade volume would grow by 1.9 percent in 2026 under its baseline scenario and by 1.4 percent under a high-energy-price scenario reflecting the effects of the Middle East conflict.

It said sustained investment in AI could add 0.5 percentage points to merchandise trade growth.

The organization added that disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz are expected to be more fully reflected in second-quarter trade figures once the data becomes available. / ANADOLU VIA PNA