GLOBAL trade restrictions reached record levels in the first half of 2026, with tariffs and other restrictive measures affecting US$2 trillion worth of imports, equivalent to eight percent of global imports, according to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

In its annual review of the international trading environment released on Nov. 17, the WTO said participating countries introduced 1,048 new trade and trade-related measures during the first six months of 2026, signaling a faster pace of trade policy activity amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty.

Of these, 333 were restrictive and other non-facilitating measures, already exceeding the 300 recorded throughout 2025.

Export-related restrictions affected another $794 billion, or 3.2 percent of global exports.

The cumulative impact was also increasing. As of June 30, restrictive import measures introduced since 2009 and still in force covered $5.4 trillion in trade, or 21.3 percent of world imports. Export restrictions covered another $1.5 trillion, equivalent to 6.3 percent of global exports.

Both figures were the highest recorded since the WTO began monitoring trade developments in 2009.

However, governments also stepped up efforts to facilitate international commerce, introducing 466 new trade-facilitating measures in the first half of 2026, surpassing the 391 recorded throughout the previous year.

New import-facilitating measures covered an estimated $1.3 trillion, or 5.2 percent of world imports, while export-facilitating measures reached $570 billion, equivalent to 2.3 percent of global exports and more than five times the level recorded in 2025.

Much of the increase in export facilitation reflected temporary measures adopted in response to trade disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz situation.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said the growing restrictions underscored the challenges facing the global trading system, although trade-facilitating measures had helped businesses navigate disruptions and maintain cross-border goods flows.

She urged governments to exercise restraint in imposing new restrictions and uphold open, predictable and transparent trade to support economic growth and strengthen resilience.

The report also found that new import-facilitating measures covered a larger share of imports than restrictive measures in most sectors, except electric vehicles and photovoltaic cells, where competition among major economies remained intense.

Despite disruptions associated with the Middle East conflict, global merchandise trade proved more resilient than expected in the first half of 2026.

The WTO raised its forecast for world merchandise trade volume growth this year to 3.9 percent, from its earlier March estimate of 1.9 percent.

The report covers trade measures introduced up to June 30, 2026, including developments in goods and services trade, trade remedies and government economic support measures. / PHILEXPORT NEWS