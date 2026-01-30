Philippines tops Asean in tourism GDP, ranks high in jobs—WTTC

The Philippines is one of the strongest tourism economies in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, ranking first in tourism’s contribution to gross domestic product and among the top job creators, according to a new report.

Data from the 2025 Economic Impact Report of the World Travel and Tourism Council were presented during the Asean Tourism Ministers’ Meeting in Cebu City on Jan. 29, 2026.

Top contributor to regional tourism GDP

The report showed the Philippines ranked first in Asean in tourism GDP, with a total contribution of $91.8 billion. This was higher than other major tourism markets such as Indonesia at $71.7 billion, Thailand at $67.3 billion, and Singapore at $54.6 billion.

Tourism accounted for 19.9 percent of the Philippine economy, placing the country among Southeast Asia’s most tourism-dependent economies in terms of both size and impact, the report said.

Among Asean’s biggest tourism employers

In employment, the Philippines also ranked among Asean’s top tourism job generators. The sector supported about 11.22 million jobs, or 23 percent of total national employment.

This is one of the highest shares in the region, surpassed only by Cambodia. In absolute numbers, the Philippines has the second-largest tourism workforce in Asean, next to Indonesia.

The WTTC data highlight the country’s position as a tourism economy that combines strong economic output with high employment, making tourism a major source of livelihoods.

Tourism key to national growth

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said the figures confirm tourism’s importance to national development.

“With tourism contributing nearly $92 billion to our economy and supporting over 11 million Filipino jobs, tourism remains a powerful driver of inclusive growth, job creation, and economic resilience,” Frasco said.

She added that the sector’s performance reflects efforts to strengthen the tourism value chain, develop workers’ skills, and ensure that growth benefits communities.

As Asean chair in 2026, the Philippines reaffirmed its commitment to regional cooperation to boost tourism-led growth, expand quality jobs, and position Southeast Asia as a resilient and competitive tourism region. /KOC