WWE exclusively on Netflix PH this 2026

Filipino wrestling fans are in for a treat as Netflix brings WWE to the Philippines, delivering world-class sports entertainment straight to their screens starting Jan. 1, 2026.

As the new home for WWE in the Philippines, Netflix’s launch spotlights one of the most high-adrenaline, globally-celebrated sports-entertainment franchises worldwide. The partnership brings WWE’s unmatched drama, athleticism and spectacle to Filipino audiences — available anytime, anywhere.

WWE’s arrival on Netflix Philippines introduces longtime fans as well as new audiences to its signature brand of serialized storytelling 52 weeks a year, with shows including Raw, NXT, and SmackDown. Viewers will also get to enjoy easy access to WWE’s iconic line-up of Premium Live Events including WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, Money in the Bank and more.

Expect unforgettable rivalries, larger-than-life performances and compelling narratives from WWE’s biggest superstars.

Catch WWE starting Jan. 1 on Netflix. / PR