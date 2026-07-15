Building on the momentum of Season 1's "X Starts With You" campaign, which encouraged the youth to discover their unique strengths and passions, Season 2 takes the next step. This year, the conversation evolves into "X Without Limits", a belief that once young Filipinos discover what sets them apart, nothing, not even geography or access, should stand in the way of pursuing it.

More than the launch of a new season, the movement served as a call to action for the next generation of Filipino Youth to discover their "X" and pursue it without limits.

Held at the Oakridge Pavilion, the grand launch of the Converge FiberX Student League Ambassador program Season 2 was unlocked with a quest to discover young Filipino creators across regions and help them discover their "X".

Guided by this year's theme, "X Without Limits," the program seeks to remove barriers that often stand in the way of regional youth by providing the young aspirants with access to professional mentorship, content creation tools, dedicated platforms, and reliable high-speed connectivity. More than developing talent, the initiative reinforces Converge's belief that opportunity should never be limited by location, access, or visibility.

The energy was unmistakable as more than 100 members of Cebu's youth community, coming from 13 schools, gathered for an immersive celebration of creativity, technology, and innovation, reflecting the limitless potential of the next generation.

The gaming experience also reflects Cebu's growing reputation as one of the country's emerging esports hubs, with collegiate competitions such as CESAFI Esports continuing to cultivate the region's next generation of competitive players. Supporting this growing community, Converge showcased its FiberX GameChanger EZ and Elite plans, purpose-built for aspiring gamers and competitive eSports teams seeking low-latency, high-performance connectivity for a better gameplay experience.

"The Student League is designed to give students experiences they wouldn't normally find inside the classroom," said JP Aguilar, SVP & Consumer Business Group Head of Converge. "Whether they're passionate about gaming, content creation, or community leadership, we want to give them the platform, mentorship, and confidence to take that next step and discover what they're truly capable of."

When Converge representatives took the stage, they reaffirmed the company's belief that the next generation of Filipino creators, innovators, and leaders is already here, it simply needs the right platform to thrive..

"Season 1 showed us what happens when students are given the right platform they step up, bring fresh ideas to life, and inspire others through what they can do. It also made clear that many more young people are still waiting for that same chance.," said Sandra Tubale-Dingal, AVP and Head of Consumer Segment Marketing of Converge.

"We brought Season 2 to a regional scale, moving across Visayas and Mindanao, because we want to champion the brilliant minds here. We believe that many youth in these regions have yet found their passion, their ‘X’, and so our goal is to make sure their potential becomes truly limitless," said Orange Ramirez,VP and Brand & Marketing Head of Converge.

The Cebu launch marks the beginning of a much larger regional journey. In the months ahead, students across the Visayas and Mindanao can look forward to a series of initiatives under the FiberX Student League Ambassadors Program, including the 100X, ChosenX Next Gen Workshops, Battlestation Raid, Campus Roadshows, and Master Classes designed to equip the next generation with real-world skills, industry exposure, and opportunities to grow.

The stage is set, and the journey has just begun. Follow the official Converge Facebook page for updates on the Converge FiberX Student League Ambassadors Program Season 2. (SPONSORED CONTENT)