Xchange Forex routs Fadi for fourth win in Shaabaa 27

THE Xchange Forex-2018 took down the FADI-2018, 81-56, in Division C of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 27 on June 23, 2024 at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

The win forged a tie between the two teams at 4-2. After a close first period that saw Batch 2018 take a one-point lead, 21-20, it began to take control of the game in the second with a 22-10 blast that put it up 43-30 at halftime. The second half was all Batch 2018 as its collective firepower proved too much to handle for Batch 2021.

Andre Chua powered Xchange Forex to the win with 28 points, 14 rebounds, and five steals. Lyder Canieso added 16, while Andrew Velasco put up 12 markers and seven assists.

In other Division C games, the Nest Workspaces-2013 moved to 5-1 with an 89-72 rout of the Bright Lamps N’ Style-2022. Rendell Senining was unstoppable in this game, as he racked up 30 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and three steals. His backcourt partner, Arc Gabrielle Araw-Araw was equally aggressive, putting up 18 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, the Cebu Landmasters/CloudKart-2014 improved to 4-1 after defeating the CSAS-2024, 65-57. Popoy Navarro had 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Gio Laguyo submitted 12 points, 10 boards, and five assists to help Batch 2014 take care of business.

Finally, the Global Star Motors-2020 crushed the GAB Air Conditioning-2023, 81-60. Mitch Almodal had 20 points, six boards, and four assists for the winning side, which rose to 2-3. / JNP