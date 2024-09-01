XFM cagers set to defend title against DySS / GMA

REIGNING champion XFM Cebu Ka Tropa and DySS/GMA Kapuso are on a collision course for the 2024 Cebu Press Freedom Week basketball crown after posting convincing wins in the semifinals on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, at the Cebu Eastern College (CEC).

XFM beat DyHP/Radio Mindanao Network (RMN), 74-61, in the Bracket A semifinals game.

Jhayrow Bayking led XFM with 20 points, while Philip Cerojano and Johnley Bayking added 10 and nine points, respectively.

Eric Tampus had 18 points for DyHP/RMN.

In the Bracket B semifinal match, DySS/GMA crushed CCTN 47, 93-54.

The trio of Julius Vidal, Gabriel Bonjoc, and Janry Bohol scored double figures for DySS/GMA with 19 points, 19, and 18 markers, respectively.

XFM and DySS/GMA will be fighting for the title of the 2024 Cebu Press Freedom Week basketball tournament sponsored by Aboitiz Power on Sept. 7 at the CEC Gym, while DyHP/RMN will take on CCTN 47 for third place.

XFM and DySS/GMA dominated their respective brackets with unblemished 3-0 slates. / EKA