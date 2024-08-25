XFM, GMA-7 remain unbeaten in media caging

Defending champion XFM Ka Tropa and dySS/GMA-7 Kapuso remained undefeated in the 2024 Cebu Press Freedom Week Basketball Tournament, backed by Aboitiz Power, after finishing strong in the group stage.

XFM secured another lopsided victory with a 74-56 win over Bombo Radyo/dyLA/dyKC in Bracket A, while GMA-7 outclassed MyTV Cebu, 80-64, in Bracket B on August 24, 2024, at the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Gym.

Both XFM and GMA-7 have a twice-to-beat advantage heading into the quarterfinals on Friday, August 30, 2024.

dyHP/Radio Mindanao Network (RMN) and the Cebu Catholic Television Network 47 (CCTN 47) also hold a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals after securing the second seed in their respective groups.

dyHP/RMN defeated Brigada, 62-44, while CCTN narrowly edged out SunStar Cebu, 54-51.

In the quarterfinals, XFM will face Bombo Radyo/dyLA/dyKC, and dyHP RMN will go up against Brigada in Bracket A. In Bracket B, dySS/GMA-7 will take on MyTV, while CCTN 47 will clash with SunStar Cebu.

The winners of the quarterfinals in each bracket will advance to the knockout semifinal round. / EKA