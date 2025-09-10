XFM unseats GMA

XFM Katropa dethroned defending champions GMA Kapuso with a resounding 107-86 victory in the finals of the 2025 Press Freedom Cup basketball tournament at the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Gym on Dimasalang Street last Sunday, Sept. 7.

Jhayrow Bayking led XFM with 35 points, while Ray Bacs added 24. Playing-coach Johnley Bayking and Ronel Cabunillas also scored in double figures with 15 markers, highlighting XFM’s well-balanced offensive.

Right from the tip-off, XFM quickly took control of the game and maintained momentum throughout the match.

GMA Kapuso attempted to mount a comeback in the third quarter behind Gabriel Bonjoc and Julius Vidal, but their efforts fell short as XFM tightened its defense.

Eric Amaro, Ken Abellanosa, Philip Cerojano, Auric Cabajar, and DJ ChriScorpion joined in Katropa’s offensive down the stretch to secure the lopsided win.

It was sweet revenge for Katropa, who were defeated by GMA Kapuso in last year’s championship game.

Bonjoc led the fallen Kapuso squad with 26 points.

Dr. Remelito Uy, CEO of Yes2health Inc., the mother company of XFM, expressed pride and joy over the team’s achievement.

XFM completed an unbeaten run, winning all six of its six games in the tournament, which is one of Cebu’s major events celebrating press freedom.

Rounding out the Katropa’s lineup were Greggy Magdadaro, Raymond Bacalla, and Chris Lazarte.

With this success, Katropa hinted at the possibility of receiving bonuses or rewards from management. / JBM