Xi, Putin hail ‘new stage’ in China-Russia ties

CHINESE President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed a “new stage” in bilateral ties as they agreed to extend the China-Russia friendship treaty and deepen cooperation on trade, energy, technology and global governance.

Putin’s two-day state visit marked his 25th trip to China, where the two leaders held talks, attended ceremonies and witnessed the signing of multiple cooperation agreements.

Xi said China-Russia relations have entered a “new stage of greater achievements and faster development,” citing stronger political trust and expanding cooperation in investment, energy, science and people-to-people exchanges.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the China-Russia strategic partnership and the 25th anniversary of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.

Putin said the treaty remains increasingly relevant under current global conditions and described bilateral ties as having reached an “unprecedented level.”

Xi called for expanded cooperation in trade, transportation and scientific innovation while boosting exchanges in education, culture and tourism.

China’s Commerce Ministry said bilateral trade surpassed $200 billion for the third consecutive year in 2025, with China remaining Russia’s largest trading partner for 16 straight years.

The two leaders also pledged closer coordination in global affairs, advocating a more “just and equitable” international order.

Xi urged an immediate halt to hostilities in the Gulf region, warning of risks to energy supplies and global trade. Putin said Russia-China cooperation remains a key stabilizing force amid global uncertainty. / XINHUA