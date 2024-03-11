XODE Blockchain joins Sub0 Asia 2024 in Bangkok

XODE Blockchain, the Philippines' first blockchain network, is set to make waves at “Sub0 Asia 2024,” a major Polkadot developer conference happening in Bangkok, Thailand.

The XODE team, led by founder Harold Glenn Minerva, will be joined by Kenneth Garcia (Game Production Manager of XGame), Richlyn Vergara (Community Manager), and Caesar Ditan (CMO of Blockspace/XODE).

"Sub0 Asia 2024" stands as a premier Polkadot Developer Conference, boasting a lineup of over 60 speakers and 20 Demo Stations, providing a platform for the latest advancements in the blockchain space.

“We are very excited to be part of this event. It’s quite flattering Sub0 and Polkadot gave XODE, the Philippines’ first blockchain, a demo station,” said founder Harold Glenn Minerva.

“Here’s our chance to showcase and demonstrate what we Cebuanos have done so far in the Web3 space. And learn from their perspective and inputs as well,” he added.

XODE has been honored with one Demo Station, where it will offer an intimate demonstration of the XODE blockchain. Additionally, XGame, the Web3 Gaming Platform developed by 4NexGen Enterprise, will be showcased as a prominent use case of XODE blockchain.

Richlyn Vergara, XODE community manager, emphasized the conference's theme of “Innovate Without Borders.”

“As the Sub0 theme is Innovate Without Borders, we look forward to learn what other developers from all over the world are currently working on in the Polkadot blockchain space,” said Vergara.

“I can’t wait to hear what practical solutions they have for the everyman real-world problems we have,” he added.

The Sub0 Asia 2024 conference caters to a diverse audience, including students, developers — venturing into Web3, dApp and Smart Contract builders seeking optimization and new development options for building Wasm and EVM-based dapps, blockchain builders exploring cutting-edge technologies, and technical decision-makers seeking insights into the future of Web3.

Headlining the event as keynote speaker is Gavin Wood, the esteemed founder of Ethereum and Polkadot.

XODE's presence marks a significant milestone in the Philippines' journey toward becoming a hub for Web3 innovation.

XODE's participation in "Sub0 Asia 2024" signifies a bold step forward for the Philippines in the global blockchain landscape, showcasing the country's potential to drive innovation and collaboration in the rapidly evolving world of Web3 technology.

As XODE joins forces with industry pioneers and visionary builders, it is poised to leave a lasting impact on the future of blockchain innovation worldwide.

The two-day event kicks off on March 12th at Lhong 1919 in Bangkok, Thailand. (CAV)