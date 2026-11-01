Xode inks deals with iRemit, IoT Technology

The two companies will explore ways to integrate Xode’s blockchain infrastructure into existing business processes, with initial projects covering remittance settlement and the collection and verification of agricultural data.

They inked separate agreements with Xode on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026.

Xode x iRemit

Under its agreement with iRemit, Xode will explore applications that could streamline cross-border transfers, improve transaction verification and reconciliation, and provide a more transparent record of transactions from sender to beneficiary.

Xode co-founder and president Gahum Vincent Garcia said the partnership aims to address inefficiencies in the remittance process, which remains a significant part of the Philippine economy.

Overseas Filipinos sent $35.6 billion in cash remittances through formal banking channels in 2025, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Citing a 2026 US Federal Reserve analysis of World Bank data, Xode said the global average cost of sending $200 was about 6.5 percent in 2025.

Garcia said blockchain-based transaction records could help improve the efficiency and reliability of cross-border money transfers by allowing the parties involved to access a common, tamper-resistant record.

“Every peso saved on transaction costs is another peso that can go home to a Filipino family,” he said.

For iRemit, the integration could reduce operating expenses by streamlining processes and lowering manpower requirements, potentially allowing the company to offer more competitive foreign exchange rates, discounts and promotional incentives to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“With blockchain technology, it will require lesser manpower. If we operate at a lesser cost, we will have more resources that we can plow back to the OFWs,” iRemit chief operating officer Ma. Cristina Castillejo said.

Castillejo said the initial phase would focus on improving the company’s existing remittance services. She said customer education and security would remain important considerations before expanding into more advanced digital financial services.

iRemit currently offers bank-to-bank transfers, cash pickup and door-to-door delivery, as well as payment facilities for government contributions and real estate collections.

Xode x IoT

Meanwhile, Xode’s partnership with IoT Technology will explore enterprise applications involving connected devices, artificial intelligence and blockchain, including agricultural monitoring and data management.

IoT Technology president Warren Enteria said their project will use sensor-equipped drones to collect agricultural and carbon-related data, which will be recorded on Xode’s blockchain network to establish a traceable digital repository.

The information could eventually support the development of carbon credits that landowners may sell to prospective buyers, subject to applicable government standards and certification.

The companies are still determining the pilot’s implementation requirements, including funding, deployment scale and resource mobilization.

Beyond agriculture, the partnership will explore potential applications in logistics, fleet management, manufacturing, industrial monitoring and business automation.

Layer-one blockchain

Xode describes itself as a Philippine-developed layer-one blockchain, meaning it operates its own underlying network on which developers and businesses can build applications and services.

The company said the agreements mark the beginning of the collaborations, with actual implementations subject to technical development, commercial viability and applicable regulatory requirements.

Garcia said working with established industry players would allow Xode to identify business requirements and develop applications that address operational challenges, while creating opportunities for Filipino developers and technology companies. / KOC