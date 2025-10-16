Xode, Korea coin association forge blockchain alliance

CEBU-BASED Xode Blockchain has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Korea Coin Association (KCA), marking a major step toward strengthening collaboration and innovation in the blockchain and digital asset space.

The MOU was formalized on Oct. 11, 2025, during a ceremony held at the Xode Blockchain office in Arcada 5 Building, Tipolo, Mandaue City. The signing was attended by a KCA delegation led by president Chang Ho Kuk, along with Sang Young Park and Yongjun Roh, both key members of the Xode Treasury. Representing Xode Blockchain were its founders, Gene Son and Gahum Garcia.

According to the company, the agreement will pave the way for joint projects and knowledge-sharing initiatives aimed at promoting growth, transparency and innovation within the blockchain ecosystem.

Xode Blockchain also hosted a focused meeting on Xode Governance, providing an opportunity to discuss the foundational principles and strategic direction of its governance framework. The company said the session underscored the strong commitment of both Xode Blockchain and Xode Treasury Governance to building a robust, transparent, and sustainable ecosystem.

“The participation of Mr. Park and Mr. Roh highlights the interconnectedness of various Xode entities and our shared vision for stability, security and long-term success,” the company said in a statement.

Xode added that such ongoing dialogues will further strengthen collaboration between teams and solidify the strategic direction of its governance initiatives.

The Korea Coin Association, based in Seoul, is composed of blockchain advocates, digital asset experts and fintech leaders working to promote the development and adoption of blockchain technologies across Asia.

Xode Blockchain, meanwhile, continues to position itself as a Cebu-based innovator in blockchain solutions, focusing on digital finance, tokenization and decentralized applications. / KOC