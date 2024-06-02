Xode makes waves in 1st half of 2024

XODE, the Philippines’ first blockchain in the Polkadot ecosystem, concluded the first half of 2024 with a series of impactful events in its Web3 journey.

The first half of 2024 has been marked by significant milestones for Xode blockchain, paving the way for a promising future in the blockchain and Web3 technology sphere, the team behind Xode said in a statement.

These are the highlights from January to June:

January saw Xode and its flagship project XGame participating in the Polkadot Blockchain Academy held at Cyberport in Hong Kong. Co-founder Harold Glenn Minerva and blockchain engineer Noah Oliver Rigonan underwent an intensive one-month program alongside 98 other industry peers and innovators, culminating in a graduation ceremony where they received certificates from Polkadot and Ethereum founder Gavin Wood.

Xode founder Gene Son brought a NexGen delegation to Hong Kong to rally behind and give moral support to Minerva and Rigonan.

On Feb. 14, Xode celebrated the launch of its Mainnet, marking the culmination of months of hard work by the team. This launch positioned Xode to pioneer decentralized innovation on the Polkadot network.

With the Mainnet live, Xode was ready to usher in a new era of decentralized innovation on the Polkadot network.

In March, Xode hosted the month-long “Philippines Web3 Bootcamp” in Cebu City.

According to Xode co-founder Gahum Vincent Garcia, it was best to share with the Cebu community the takeaways Minerva and Rigonan learned from the Polkadot Blockchain Academy, thus the holding of the bootcamp.

“Most memorable was learning how to create a Web3 wallet and having a pizza party on the first day,” said Joveryn Pagunsan, a Web3 boot camper. “Most challenging was solving the liquidity pool problem. I wished there were more examples of how to solve the problems in the liquidity pool.”

“For me, most memorable and challenging were learning the concept of blockchain and solving the liquidity pool problem,” added Ken Sombero. “And playing the game using smart contracts.”

Experts from various fields shared their knowledge of cryptography, game theory, economy and the fundamentals of blockchain technology. Participants were introduced to Rust programming language, state transition machine, and writing Ink! smart contracts, and the intricacies of the Polkadot blockchain.

Also in March, the Xode team attended “Sub0 Asia 2024: The Polkadot Developer Conference” in Bangkok, Thailand. Xode and XGame and were featured in interviews for an upcoming documentary. Xode was among 20 projects given a demo table at the event.

The team was also featured by prominent Polkadot figures such as Jay Chrawnna of The Kusamarian, Alex of The PromoTeam and filmmaker Simon Hipkins of Key Pictures for the upcoming documentary “Behind the Code, Season 2.”

In April, Xode won the 136th parachain auction on the Kusama network, securing its parachain slot until 2025. This win solidified Xode’s position as a key player in the Polkadot ecosystem and laid the foundation for future growth and innovation.

Mobile app

The Xode mobile app also became available on the App Store for iOS users on April 5.

In the same month, the Xode team continued its Polkadot and Web3 technology. Minerva and Ditan shared insights on “Exploring the Future of Web3 Technology” at the Enspace Inaugural Event attended by Web3 enthusiasts and about a dozen Japanese investors visiting the Philippines.

In May, Son and Seoul traveled to Seoul, South Korea to share the Xode blockchain in the Polkadot ecosystem. Minerva spoke to an eclectic mix of Korean businessmen and entrepreneurs about the Xoe blockchain and its benefits in their respective industries.

Minerva also introduced Joint Innovation Network Intelligence (Jina) for the first time. Jina is the artificial intelligence (AI) component of Xode and a cutting-edge technology that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to empower your Web3 chatbot and non-fungible token image generation.

In the same month, Xode’s Oliver Enciso joined Polkadot Blockchain Academy, Wave 5 in Singapore for an intensive one-month blockchain immersion. It started on May 18 and will end on June 20.

Grand launch

As it looks ahead to the second half of 2024, the Xode team said it is hard at work preparing for the grand launch of Xode blockchain on June 19, at the Nustar Resort in Cebu City.

Garcia said he’s confident that the second half of the year will usher in more exciting developments in blockchain technology.

“I expect that the Cebuano community will find practical use cases to make our lives a little easier using the Xode blockchain in the Polkadot ecosystem,” he said.

Son is just as optimistic as Garcia.

“With the momentum from an action-packed first half, Xode is poised to make an even greater impact on the world of blockchain and Web3 technology in the second half of 2024, bringing decentralized and trustless innovation,” he said.

The Xode team urged blockchain enthusiasts to stay updated on the latest developments in the Xode blockchain revolution by visiting https://xode.net. / CAESAR DITAN