XODE unveils Mainnet, pioneering Philippines' blockchain advancement

XODE, the first blockchain in the Philippines, reached a significant milestone with the launch of its Mainnet on Valentine's Day, Wednesday, February 14, 2024, poised to leave its mark in the Web3 world.

Mainnet is the foundation of a blockchain network, where cryptocurrency transactions are processed and recorded.

With XODE's Mainnet launch, users can now easily send and receive data, tokens and cryptocurrencies, and utilize smart contracts.

The journey of the XODE blockchain started in August 2023 with the Devnet stage, where initial development happened, and later moved to Testnet for more testing and improvements.

Harold Glenn Minerva, founder and chief technology officer of XODE, said the launching the Mainnet is a milestone not only for XODE but for Cebu and the Philippines.

“Now, Filipino developers and entrepreneurs can leverage the efficiencies of our very own XODE blockchain for a much, much lower cost... because XODE is your cost-efficient vehicle for a decentralized, immutable, transparent and secure peer-to-peer transaction, eliminating the middlemen,” Minerva said.

XODE Blockchain for Pinoys

Blockchain technology has the potential to benefit Filipinos in all aspects of life, especially as it promises enhanced transparency and reduction of corruption within governance structures.

With the blockchain, self-executing smart contracts will be deployed, eliminating the need for human intervention and costly intermediaries.

Sectors like logistics, banking and retail are expected to drive its growth and can benefit from this technology.

Other areas where blockchain is making waves include transportation, food and agriculture, and financial services, including overseas Filipino worker (OFW) remittances, energy and utilities, government services, healthcare and insurance, IT and telecommunications, media and entertainment and real estate.

Cebu gaming

In Cebu, a significant development in the entertainment sector emerged with the introduction of XGame, a Web3 Gaming platform.

Web3 gaming is when players have complete control over all aspects of the game, without one central authority.

XGame features games with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and blockchain tech, aiming to bridge the gap between gaming and reality. It offers play-to-earn games where users can play, earn, and monetize their experiences.

With all of these advancements, XODE is urging developers to make decentralized apps for blockchain, like Xeward, which can help businesses boost customer loyalty with reward programs. (SunStar Cebu)