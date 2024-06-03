XODE's milestones signal major advancements for Philippine tech scene

XODE, the first blockchain from the Philippines in the Polkadot ecosystem, has wrapped up an eventful first half of 2024 with significant achievements that promise to bolster the country's presence in the global tech landscape.

MAJOR ACHIEVEMENTS AND EVENTS

Polkadot Blockchain Academy in Hong Kong

In January, XODE's co-founder Harold Glenn Minerva and blockchain engineer Noah Oliver Rigonan attended the prestigious Polkadot Blockchain Academy at Cyberport in Hong Kong. Alongside 98 other industry peers, they completed an intensive program, receiving certificates from Polkadot and Ethereum founder Gavin Wood. This event marked a significant learning and networking opportunity for XODE, aligning them with leading global blockchain innovators.

Minerva reflected on the experience, saying, "Attending the Polkadot Blockchain Academy was an invaluable experience. It provided us with the knowledge and connections needed to elevate XODE’s capabilities on a global scale."

Launch of XODE Mainnet

On February 14, XODE celebrated the successful launch of its Mainnet. This milestone, the result of months of dedicated work, positions XODE as a pioneering force for decentralized innovation within the Polkadot network. This launch signifies a new era for the Philippine tech industry, emphasizing local capabilities in global blockchain advancements.