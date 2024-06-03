XODE's milestones signal major advancements for Philippine tech scene

XODE, the first blockchain from the Philippines in the Polkadot ecosystem, has wrapped up an eventful first half of 2024 with significant achievements that promise to bolster the country's presence in the global tech landscape.
MAJOR ACHIEVEMENTS AND EVENTS
Polkadot Blockchain Academy in Hong Kong
In January, XODE's co-founder Harold Glenn Minerva and blockchain engineer Noah Oliver Rigonan attended the prestigious Polkadot Blockchain Academy at Cyberport in Hong Kong. Alongside 98 other industry peers, they completed an intensive program, receiving certificates from Polkadot and Ethereum founder Gavin Wood. This event marked a significant learning and networking opportunity for XODE, aligning them with leading global blockchain innovators.
Minerva reflected on the experience, saying, "Attending the Polkadot Blockchain Academy was an invaluable experience. It provided us with the knowledge and connections needed to elevate XODE’s capabilities on a global scale."
Launch of XODE Mainnet
On February 14, XODE celebrated the successful launch of its Mainnet. This milestone, the result of months of dedicated work, positions XODE as a pioneering force for decentralized innovation within the Polkadot network. This launch signifies a new era for the Philippine tech industry, emphasizing local capabilities in global blockchain advancements.
Philippines Web3 Bootcamp in Cebu City
March saw XODE hosting the "Philippines Web3 Bootcamp" in Cebu City, aimed at sharing key insights gained from the Polkadot Blockchain Academy. Co-founder Gahum Vincent Garcia emphasized the importance of community education in Web3 technologies. Participants, including local software engineers and enthusiasts, engaged in hands-on learning about blockchain technology, smart contracts, and cryptography.
"The Web3 Bootcamp in Cebu City was a significant step in empowering our local community with cutting-edge blockchain knowledge and skills. It’s crucial for us to share what we’ve learned and foster local talent," Garcia noted.
Sub0 Asia 2024 and documentary features
XODE's participation in the Sub0 Asia 2024 conference in Bangkok further elevated its profile. The team presented their projects and were featured in interviews for an upcoming documentary, "Behind the Code, Season 2," highlighting XODE's innovative contributions to the Polkadot ecosystem.
Winning the Kusama Parachain Auction
In April, XODE won the 136th parachain auction on the Kusama network, securing a crucial parachain slot until 2025. This victory underscores XODE’s growing influence and sets a solid foundation for future technological developments.
"Winning the Kusama parachain auction not only solidifies our position in the blockchain ecosystem but also opens up new avenues for growth and technological advancement," Son remarked.
Expanding horizons and introducing AI integration
XODE's expansion continued in May with significant outreach in Seoul, South Korea, where co-founder Harold Glenn Minerva introduced the Joint Innovation Network Intelligence (Jina), an AI component designed to enhance Web3 chatbots and NFT image generation. This innovative step highlights XODE's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technologies.
UPCOMING MILESTONES
As XODE looks ahead to the second half of 2024, several key milestones are on the horizon. On June 7, 2024, XODE will be listed on CoinMarketCap, the industry standard in monitoring the progress of blockchain-related projects. This listing will provide greater visibility and credibility to XODE within the global blockchain community.
Additionally, XODE is undergoing an audit by Certik, a leading security focused ranking platform that analyzes and monitors blockchain protocols and decentralized finance (DeFi) projects. This audit aims to ensure the highest standards of security and reliability for the XODE blockchain.
"Being listed on CoinMarketCap and undergoing a rigorous audit by Certik are significant steps for XODE. These milestones will enhance our project's transparency, security, and trust within the blockchain community," Son said.
Preparations are also underway for the grand launch of the XODE blockchain on June 19 at the Nustar Resort in Cebu City. The team plans to expand by hiring more engineers, leveraging their official status within the Polkadot network to drive further innovation and economic impact.
Co-founder Gahum Vincent Garcia is optimistic about the future. "I expect that the Cebuano community will find practical use cases to make our lives a little easier using the XODE blockchain," he said. Founder Gene Son echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the momentum gained and the potential for greater impact on the blockchain and Web3 technology landscape.
"As we prepare for the grand launch of the XODE blockchain, we are excited about the potential for real-world applications that can improve everyday lives in the Philippines and beyond," Son said.
XODE’s achievements in the first half of 2024 signify a broader implication for the Philippine tech scene, highlighting the country's potential to be a significant player in the global blockchain ecosystem.
By fostering local talent and introducing innovative technologies, XODE is set to contribute meaningfully to the economy and create new employment opportunities for software engineers and graphic artists.
For more information and updates on XODE's developments, visit https://xode.net/. (PR)