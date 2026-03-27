XP Plus cited among PH’s best workplaces

CEBU-BASED global solutions company XP Plus Inc. has been recognized as one of the top workplaces in the Philippines by Great Place to Work, a global authority on workplace culture.

The awarding ceremony was held on March 19, 2026, at Conrad Manila in Pasay City, Philippines, where organizations across the country were honored for their commitment to building high-trust, high-performing workplaces.

The recognition is based on employee feedback and organizational practices, highlighting companies that foster a positive work environment, trust, and professional growth.

XP Plus Inc., ranked among small-sized companies (one to 99 employees), maintains that investing in its people strengthens its ability to serve customers effectively.

Darwin John Moises, chief executive officer and co-founder of XP Plus Inc., said, “We did not build this company by chasing growth. We focused on growing people. And growth followed.”

Joining him in receiving the award were Alfred Bantug, co-founder and chief technology officer; Jong Eroy, business manager; Dearonie Sartagoda, account manager; and Joecel Panilagao-Rosaljos, human resource lead.

Company officials said the recognition reflects their ongoing commitment to creating opportunities for employees and sustaining a people-centered approach to business.

The Great Place to Work recognition is awarded to organizations that meet global standards in employee experience, leadership, and workplace culture. / PR