Xperiential Spot launches a new commercial hub for business and community in Moalboal

The Xperiential Spot, described by its developers as more than just a commercial hub, aims to be a launchpad for future businesses in Moalboal. “This isn’t just a building; it’s a launchpad for future Moalboal businesses. Here, you find the support, resources and community needed to watch your venture take flight,” shared Yasi Nario, one of the developers, during the opening speech.

The evening’s festivities were graced by the presence of the Sangguniang Kabataan president and the barangay captain, who participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Also present during the ceremony were Miss Basdiot 2024, Emma and Karina, the face of Xperiential Spot, who both expressed their excitement and support for the new commercial space.

The development is a collaborative effort between three owners: two locals and a Chinese investor who has been in the Philippines for a decade. They chose Moalboal for its potential, seeing it as a hub in an underrated yet rapidly developing area, especially noted for its diving spots and appeal to tourists seeking affordable beach experiences.

One of the primary goals of Xperiential Spot is to address local infrastructural challenges. “We also own our very own generator set and water tank, ensuring uninterrupted power and water supply,” Nario explained, emphasizing their commitment to solving common issues in the rural area.

The building offers 18 units for lease with 36 square meters and up, with initial interest from businesses such as coffee shops, sports bars and sari-sari stores. However, the developers are currently focused on ensuring a smooth launch before ramping up marketing efforts. Nario also shared exciting news, stating, “We are planning for our next milestone and that would be a hotel business to cater to both tourists and residents.”

The launch also highlighted the Xperiential Spot’s commitment to community engagement and development. The owners are partnering with local government and community groups, providing training and support to local youth and businesses. “We want to motivate young people and be part of the community. We ensure we follow local rules and listen to our neighbors’ needs,” Nario stated.

Nario envisions the Xperiential Spot as a model for sustainable business development in Moalboal. They aim to attract investors by proving the building’s success and fostering a thriving local economy. “Our mission is to provide state-of-the-art facilities and quality services that align with our tenants’ business needs and community engagement goals,” Nario concluded.

Xperiential Spot offers comprehensive support and amenities for businesses, comfort room in every floor including 24/7 security, CCTV surveillance, backup power generator, water storage, parking, project management and administrative assistance.

With its strategic location, innovative infrastructure and strong community focus, Xperiential Spot is poised to become a central hub for business and social activity in Moalboal, driving economic growth and enhancing local tourism.

Join the Xperiential Spot community to kickstart your path to business success. For inquiries, contact leasing@xqinestatecorp.org or call (0955) 8018736. S