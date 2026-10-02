Xyriel Manabat wins best actress at CinePanalo

Xyriel Manabat won best actress at the 3rd Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival on Sept. 30, 2026, held at Cinema 5 of Gateway Mall in Cubao, Quezon City.

Xyriel stood out for her role as Sheryl Bunga, a manicurist who is mistaken for a hired killer, in the film “Stuck On You.”

However, best actor winner Juan Karlos Labajo (Mono No Aware) was absent from the CinePanalo 2026 awards night. Best supporting actor Zanjoe Marudo (Apol of My Ai) and best supporting actress Momoko Kobayashi (Mono No Aware) were also not present.

Other nominees for best actor were Khalil Ramos and Ian Pangilinan (Patay Gutom), Perry Dizon (Mono No Aware), John Arcilla (Beast), Joross Gamboa (Wantawsan) and Joao Constancia (Multwoh). / TRC