Yakult 10 Miler slated in August

AROUND 3,000 runners are expected to join the Yakult 34th 10 Miler on Aug. 23, 2026, at SM Seaside City Cebu.

The fun run, which has four race categories, was officially launched on Wednesday, Feb. 18, during a press conference at Seda Central Bloc Cebu inside Ayala Center Cebu.

The launch was led by Yakult Philippines, Inc. president Alberto Dy Sun, together with executive vice president Yasuyuki Yufune, vice president Michael Eric Ong, and organizers Julius and Justine Em of HyveSports.

The race will have four categories: 16K, 10K, 5K, and 3K. Registration fees are P1,250 for the 16K, P950 for the 10K, and P650 for both the 5K and 3K races.

Cash prizes will be given to the top three finishers in each category. All runners who finish the race will also receive medals and certificates.

“It’s a very modest start, so we are only catering to 3,000 participants for the first Yakult 10 Miler Cebu leg,” said Julius Em. He added that Cebu could possibly beat the attendance record set in Manila in future events.

The Cebu run is part of a nationwide series of Yakult races this year. The first leg will be held in Davao City on July 12, while the Manila leg is scheduled on Oct. 18 in Manila. / JBM