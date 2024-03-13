Yang Hero further expands, brings affordable Sichuan cuisine to Cebu

At the heart of Yang Hero’s offerings is its signature dish, “Malatang,” known for its fiery and numbingly spicy hot soup. What sets Yang Hero apart is not only the delectable taste but also the affordability of its menu. The Malatang is priced at an accessible rate of P60 pesos for every 100g, with a minimum order of 300g. This pricing strategy ensures that customers can enjoy the culinary delights without breaking the bank.

The menu at Yang Hero boasts a diverse selection of dishes, catering to various tastes and preferences. From rice bowls ranging from P238 to P258, skewers priced between P15 to P40, to noodles priced from P188 to P228, diners have a variety of options to choose from. Yang Hero also offers meat buns priced from P68 to P88, further enhancing the dining experience.

Complementing the food selection is a range of refillable drinks, including milk tea, peach, and lemon iced tea. Notably, unlimited drinks are exclusively available at the SM Seaside City Cebu and Parkmall branches, adding value to the dining experience.

Yang Hero promises an affordable and authentic dining experience for enthusiasts of Sichuan cuisine. With its three locations, including Garden Row, Ayala Central Bloc, Cebu IT Park beside A Little Tea, open from Monday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Enclave, Parkmall, Mandaue City, beside Pagcor Parkmall open from Monday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and the recently opened branch in 2F Seaview Wing, SM Seaside City Cebu, beside Zubochon, is open from Monday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Yang Hero continues to delight customers with its culinary offerings, ensuring an unparalleled dive into the distinct flair of authentic Sichuan cuisine.