Yani Garcia scores another hole-in-one

BAYANI Garcia achieved a remarkable hole-in-one on the 163-yard 15th hole at Cebu Country Club in on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024.

The many-time club champion Garcia used a Callaway Apex MB 6-iron and a Titleist ProV1 ball. His impressive feat was witnessed by LJ Go, Pico Sarmiento, Frederic Chiongbian, Dr. Tony San Juan, LK Go, and Martin Mendoza.

Last Wednesday’s ace was actually Garcia’s second in less than two months. On July 27, he made his first hole-in-one from 148 yards in the presence of his son, Sancho. For that historic feat, Garcia used a Callaway Apex 8-iron and a Titleist ProV1x ball.

“Number 2. Thank you, Lord!” the modest Garcia said in his Facebook post on Wednesday. / SunStar Cebu Sports