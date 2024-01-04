Yanson Group reiterates commitment to reliable public transport

THE newly reelected top official of Vallacar Transit Inc. (VTI) has pledged to continuously provide reliable public transport services across all routes they serve.

Leo Rey Yanson, VTI’s chairman and president, made this commitment during the company’s recent stockholders meeting.

VTI is one of the affiliate companies under the Yanson Group of Bus Companies (YGBC), the operator of Ceres Transport, and one of the largest transport providers in the country.

The Yanson family matriarch Olivia Yanson presided over the meeting on Dec. 2, 2023, in her dual roles as co-founder and court-appointed special administrator of the estate of her late husband Ricardo B. Yanson Sr., co-founder of YGBC.

A Bacolod court appointed Olivia to the administrator role in October 2021.

The couple established YGBC in 1968.

The meeting, held at the company’s headquarters in Bacolod City, saw the reelection of Olivia, Leo Rey, Ginnette Dumancas, Charles Dumancas, Anita Chua, Arvin John Villaruel, and Daniel Nicolas Golez to the board

of directors.

Following the meeting, the board re-appointed Leo Rey as VTI’s chairman and president and Olivia as corporate secretary and treasurer.

The Bacolod-based Yanson Group, whose units ply across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao operates a fleet of over 4,000 buses with more than 18,000 employees across the country.

The company operates and owns Ceres Liner Travel and Tours Inc., Ceres Transport Inc., Mindanao Star Bus Transport Inc., Bachelor Express Inc., Southern Star Bus Transport Inc., Gold Star Bus Transit Inc., and Rural Transit (Mindanao) Inc.

Civil case dismissed

Meanwhile, in a Sunstar Bacolod report on Dec. 4, 2023, the four Yanson siblings—Roy, Emily, Celina and Ricky—claimed victory over the latest development in their family’s cases after Judge Maria Lina Gonzaga of the Regional Trial Court Branch 42 dismissed the civil case filed by Olivia against her four children for the annulment of the extrajudicial settlement of the estate of the late husband Ricardo.

Gonzaga, in her order dated Oct. 2, said that “the complaint is, as it should be, ordered dismissed without prejudice.”

The four siblings known as the Yanson Four claimed that they remain the majority of the Yanson bus corporations and particularly, VTI, with ownership of 61.17 percent of the latter’s shares, adding that the cases filed against them such as qualified theft of company properties and carnapping of company vehicles have “no legal basis.” (with PR)