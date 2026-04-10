Yasmien pursues complaint vs. child’s former school

YASMIEN Kurdi and her husband, Rey Soldevilla, are pursuing their complaint against their child’s former school.

Accompanied by their lawyers, the couple visited the Department of Education (DepEd) to formally file a case following an alleged bullying incident involving their daughter, Ayesha Zara.

The incident reportedly occurred in December 2024, but the couple said they were not satisfied with how the school handled the situation.

“Nakatuon ang reklamo sa kung paano tinutugunan at hina-handle ng school ang bullying cases, alinsunod sa kanilang responsibilidad…,” Kurdi said in a text message to Pep.ph.

She added that the issue is not solely about individual accountability, as the children involved are minors, but also about the school’s system and response.

Kurdi said the complaint is not only for her child but also for other children who may be victims of bullying. / TRC