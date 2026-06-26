Yasmien pushes for tougher stand against bullying

KAPUSO actress Yasmien Kurdi believes bullying should be addressed with concrete action; otherwise, the problem will continue to repeat itself.

“Have you watched Netflix’s latest Korean drama, Teach You a Lesson? It’s been No. 1 on Netflix for quite some time now. I first heard about it from my daughter, Ayesha Zara,” she shared on her Facebook page.

“At first, I really didn’t want to watch it because it was triggering and gave me anxiety. But she told me, ‘Just wait, Mama. Someone will eventually save those who are being bullied.’ For once, the victims were protected and someone finally stood up for them. Even if it’s only in a TV series, there was justice,” she added.

“Though fictional, the series raises real questions: Who protects the victims? What responsibility do schools have when problems escalate? How do we protect teachers while still guiding students properly? Should there be stronger online protections and filters for children?”

Yasmien also had a message for fellow parents:

“If a child is showing signs of bad behavior, discipline them while they’re still young. Schools should be safe places for learning, not environments where abuse is tolerated.” / TRC