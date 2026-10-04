Yasser, why did he break down in tears?

KAPUSO hunk actor Yasser Marta suddenly broke down in tears when asked whether he was still together with Vivamax star Robb Guinto.

The incident happened during his guest appearance on “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” on Sept. 30, 2026. However, he insisted that he and Robb were still together.

“Yes, Tito Boy. We’re okay,” he briefly replied. Abunda then asked him again, “Are you going through something?”

“Yes, out of respect for her, I’d rather not say anything. I just don’t want to say anything. Sorry, sorry. I apologize,” Yasser said.

In an interview with Pep’s Cabinet Files, Yasser explained that he broke down because he could no longer hold back his emotions.

“I couldn’t hold it in anymore. It just feels so heavy, so heavy. I couldn’t control it. It really feels so heavy. It’s like too much has happened. Too much. I feel like I’m losing myself. I no longer know where I am. I don’t know what to do anymore. I don’t recognize myself anymore. I’m really losing myself,” Yasser said. / TRC S