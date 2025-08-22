Yaw-Yan marks 53rd anniversary

YAW-YAN Ardigma Cebu marks its 53rd founding anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, with a simple celebration at the Ence Pension House on Sikatuna St., Cebu City.

The celebration will be headed by Yaw-Yan Ardigma Cebu founder and CEO Benigno “Ekin” Caniga Jr., who will be joined by some of his current and former students.

The highlight of the event will be the presentation of certificates to the Yaw-Yan Ardigma Balamban Chapter.

Grand Master Edgar Caburnay is expected to receive from Caniga the certificate of authority to teach Yaw-Yan Ardigma, the certificate of affiliation, and the certificate of ranking.

The 53rd Yaw-Yan Ardigma Cebu anniversary coincides with the birthday of the Yaw-Yan’s creator, the late Supreme Grandmaster Napoleon “Nap” Fernandez.

In 1972, Fernandez first introduced Yaw-Yan to the public in a simple ceremony in Sta. Cruz, Manila.

Yaw-Yan, or “Sayaw ng Kamatayan” (Dance of Death), is an original Filipino martial art that was created by Fernandez by combining various fighting disciplines.

Yaw-Yan encompasses a broad range of techniques including striking, takedowns, grappling, arnis and knife fighting, and kickboxing.

Under the mentorship of Caniga Jr., Yaw-Yan Ardigma Cebu has produced some of the best Cebuano fighters in kickboxing, Muay Thai and mixed martial arts. / EKA