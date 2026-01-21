Yazmin Aziz releases first Tagalog single

MALAYSIAN-FILIPINO singer-songwriter Yazmin Aziz released her first Tagalog single, “Nagpalinlang,” on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, marking a milestone in her music career.

Released across major streaming platforms under Sony Music, the song blends an upbeat, band-driven sound with a story of emotional clarity after deception. Written by Yazmin and Adonis Tabanda, “Nagpalinlang” centers on misplaced trust, self-awareness and choosing to walk away.

Rather than dwelling on heartbreak, the track focuses on accountability and personal growth. Yazmin has described it not as a breakup song, but a moment of awakening.

Musically, the single draws from OPM storytelling traditions while maintaining a light, sing-along tone. Its contrast between upbeat instrumentation and reflective lyrics has resonated with listeners who relate to recognizing red flags too late.

The release comes amid growing visibility for Yazmin among Filipino audiences, particularly through her viral comedic videos, song covers and Bisaya-language content on social media.

“Nagpalinlang” was produced by Adonis Tabanda with Bo Amir Iqram. The release follows a strong 2025 for Yazmin, which included international performances and recognition in music competitions and cultural events.

She has upcoming performances scheduled in Cebu City this January and in Dubai in February. / PR