Year-end bonuses, cash gifts released to DepEd Mandaue personnel

TEACHERS and personnel under the Department of Education (DepEd) in Mandaue City have begun receiving their year-end bonuses, salaries, and cash gifts, DepEd Mandaue Administrative Officer Dr. Edgar Espina confirmed.

Espina said the funds were already credited to employees’ ATM accounts starting Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

“Cash gifts, our year-end bonus, and the salaries of our teachers are now in their accounts. The money began coming in yesterday, and more were credited today, which is definitely good news,” he said.

Teachers will receive their one-month year-end bonus, regular salary, and the cash gift funded by the National Government.

“All of these, the bonus, the salary, and the cash gift will be enjoyed by our teachers and personnel today,” he added.

Espina clarified that these are separate from the P10,000 cash gift provided by the Mandaue City Government.

“The P10,000 is separate. That one will also be released this December because it comes from the LGU. We are already preparing the payroll so we can release it by the third week of December, before the Christmas vacation,” Espina said.

He noted that guidelines require the release of the year-end bonus and cash gifts no later than November 15.

This year, Espina added, updated instructions allowed the division to include the bonus, salary, and cash gift in the first payroll, ensuring earlier availability for teachers.

Some personnel affected by Typhoon Tino are expected to use part of the benefits for home repairs.

Espina also said the Personnel Incentive (PI) will be released in December, while the Service Recognition Incentive (SRI) will be distributed once the Office of the President issues its directive.

“We are glad our teachers can now enjoy their bonus, salary, and cash gifts. It’s something they truly deserve,” he added. (ABC)