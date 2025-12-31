Year of the queen: Eala's atmospheric run

This momentum carried her to the U.S. Open, where she edged out Denmark’s Clara Tauson in a three-set thriller to become the first Filipino to win a Grand Slam main draw match.

The historic climb reached its peak in September in Mexico. At the Guadalajara Open, Eala staged a gritty comeback against Hungary’s Panna Udvardy, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3, to hoist her first-ever WTA title — a feat never before achieved by a player representing the Philippines.

Eala steadily ascended the rankings, reaching her highest position of No. 50 in early November.

By the time she arrived in Bangkok for the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in December, Eala dipped to No. 52, but she punctuated her year by dismantling home favorite Mananchaya Sawangkaew to end the Philippines’ 26-year gold medal drought in women’s singles.

Cebuano pride

While Eala owned the global spotlight, Cebuano athletes carried the torch of local pride.

Olympian Elreen Ando reaffirmed her status as one of Asia’s finest weighlifters, adding medals to the country’s tally in continental and regional meets.

Following her decent showing in the Paris Olympics, Cebu’s “Queen of Barbell” delivered a flawless performance at the 33rd SEA Games, securing the gold medal in the women’s 59kg division.

Her triumphs have served as a beacon of inspiration for the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters weightlifting team, which has turned Cebu into a national powerhouse for the sport.

The Cebuanos’ dominance extended to the sand, where the legendary Cherry Ann “Sisi” Rondina of Cebu and partner Bernadeth Pons finally secured the elusive SEA Games gold medal in beach volleyball.

The Compostela native, known as the “Cherry Bomb,” delivered a masterclass in athleticism and heart, leading the Filipina pair to a historic podium-top finish in Thailand.

On the hardcourt, the “Kraken” continued to rewrite the record books. Cebu’s own June Mar Fajardo claimed a historic, record-extending ninth PBA Most Valuable Player award in October.

After leading the San Miguel Beermen back to the Philippine Cup throne, the 6-foot-10 center from Pinamungajan was the cornerstone of the Gilas Pilipinas squad that reclaimed Southeast Asian dominance with a gold medal in the biennial meet. Even in his veteran years, the UC alumnus remains Cebu’s favorite son.

Talisay City’s triathlon duo of Andrew Kim Remolino and Matthew Justine Hermosa also delivered podium finishes in the SEAG, underscoring the Philippines’ growing credibility in endurance sport.

Remolino hauled in four medals, including mixed relay gold, while Hermosa secured gold in the men’s triathlon relay and silver in the mixed aquathlon relay.

The winning tradition continued in the boxing ring, where Cebuano pugilist Mark Ashley Fajardo showcased his power. Fajardo clinched a hard-earned medal for the Philippine boxing team at the SEA Games, proving himself a rising force in the regional amateur ranks.

On the tracks, University of Cebu’s Mark Mahinay turned heads on the world stage, representing the Philippines at the FISU World University Games in Germany last July. He was the lone Filipino entry in athletics at the Games.

Although he did not win a medal from the three athletics events he competed in Germany, Mahinay – who dominated the PRISAA National Games with multiple golds in long-distance running in April – set personal and season-best times, making the experience a meaningful step in his career.

Silver Anniversary

The local scene was equally electric as the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) celebrated its historic 25th “Silver” season, a milestone that underscored the league’s role in nurturing talent.

The centerpiece of the celebration was the induction of former standout athletes, coaches, and officials into the prestigious Cesafi Hall of Fame — an honor reserved for those whose contributions have left an enduring mark on the league’s history.

Other historic achievements and significant milestones also marked the 25th season of the Cesafi.

The University of the Visayas Green Lancers furthered their dynasty by capturing their 17th overall title, finishing a “four-peat” campaign after a grueling three-game series against the UC Webmasters.

The title-clinching 85-77 Game 3 victory on Dec. 13 was powered by season MVP Kent Ivo Salarda, who delivered a signature double-double performance to keep the trophy in the UV trophy case.

Not to be outdone, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles completed a rare five-peat in the high school division. Led by the stellar play of Lian Kent Basa, the Magis Eagles etched their names in the record books by sweeping the UC Baby Masters in the finals.

As the curtains close on 2025, the “atmospheric run” of Alex Eala and the relentless spirit of Cebu’s champions leave a blueprint for a future without limits. / LBG / SUNSTAR CEBU SPORTS