Yellow sedan crashes into concrete island along SRP

A SPEEDING yellow sedan crashed into a concrete structure along the Cebu South Coastal Road (SRP), across a coffee shop near Barangay Mambaling, around 1:35 a.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2026, hitting a man seated beside his motorcycle.

The impact injured both the sedan's driver and the owner of the motorcycle, who was struck after the car crashed into the concrete structure along the sidewalk.

Based on the investigation by the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office, witnesses said the yellow sedan, driven by alias Mark, 21, a resident of Kinasang-an, Pardo, Cebu City, was traveling along the road when the incident occurred. Two men were seated on the concrete island along the sidewalk beside the parked motorcycle.

Witnesses said they saw the yellow sedan speeding. However, upon reaching the area, the driver allegedly failed to notice a damaged portion of the road, causing the vehicle to bounce and the driver to lose control of the steering wheel before crashing into the concrete island along the sidewalk.

Due to the force of the impact, the sedan was thrown several meters away and hit the parked motorcycle and the two men seated on the concrete island. One of them, identified as alias Kristian, 24, a resident of Dumlog, Talisay City, was injured.

Personnel from the Cebu City Government's Emergency Medical Services promptly responded to the scene and brought the injured sedan driver and motorcycle owner to separate hospitals.

The TEU is preparing to file a case of reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property and physical injury against the sedan driver, who remains confined in the hospital. (AYB)