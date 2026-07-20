Yeng, Gloc-9 and Julie Anne join ‘The Voice Kids Philippines’

GMA Network has officially announced that Yeng Constantino and Gloc-9 will serve as the new coaches on Season 3 of “The Voice Kids Philippines.”

They will replace Billy Crawford, Ben&Ben and Zack Tabudlo, who served as coaches during the previous season.

Julie Anne San Jose, an artist under Sparkle GMA Artist Center, will return as a coach for the third time.

In the upcoming season of “The Voice Kids,” the three coaches will mentor the next generation of young singers as they compete for the championship.

An official premiere date has yet to be announced, although the show is rumored to debut this September. / TRC