Ylanan replaced, moved to PRO 7

COL. George Ylanan bade farewell Monday, June 8, 2026, to Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) personnel after Camp Crame replaced him as city police chief and reassigned him to the Police Regional Office 7 comptrollership division.

He will be replaced by Col. Arnel Apud, deputy regional director for operations of PRO 7.

“I did my best for Cebu City,” Ylanan said during the flag-raising ceremony. “This is your city director signing off, and you’re free to see me as your new chief of the Regional Comptrollership Division of PRO 7.”

Ylanan, who served as CCPO chief for six months and 21 days, cited declines in crime and major police operations during his tenure. He said index crimes fell from 365 to 352 cases, or 3.56 percent, from Nov. 14, 2025, to June 4, 2026, while non-index crimes dropped by 9.64 percent.

Index crimes refer to serious offenses such as murder, homicide, rape, robbery and theft, while non-index crimes cover other offenses and violations of special laws that are not classified as index crimes.

According to Ylanan, CCPO operations led to the arrest of 176 suspects and the seizure of 179 loose firearms, the arrest of 515 wanted persons, the arrest of 734 people in illegal gambling operations and the confiscation of P106,714 in gambling money.

Anti-narcotics drive

In anti-drug operations, Ylanan said police arrested 1,514 drug suspects and seized nearly 14 kilos of shabu worth P94 million. He also cited the recovery of 154 high-end cellphones from a shop that allegedly bought stolen gadgets, the seizure of P138 million worth of smuggled cigarettes and the peaceful handling of major events, including Sinulog, which drew an estimated 5.2 million people.

Ylanan also pointed to CCPO’s response to the Binaliw landfill landslide, improvements to the firing range, the launch of a firing proficiency program and the establishment of a functional command center within one month.

Mayor Nestor Archival said he was saddened by Ylanan’s replacement but would not oppose the reassignment, which he described as part of the officer’s career advancement. Archival said he has a possible next CCPO chief in mind but will wait for the list from Camp Crame before disclosing a name. / AYB