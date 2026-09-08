Ylona Garcia returns to the Philippines

FORMER “Pinoy Big Brother” teen housemate Ylona Garcia returned to the Philippines for two homecoming shows celebrating her 10th anniversary in showbiz with her Filipino fans.

The first show, “Backyard Live: Ylona Garcia Spotlight,” was held on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Backyard Warehouse Studio in Quezon City.

The second, “10 Years of Ylona Garcia: Live,” was held on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Venice Grand Canal Mall in Taguig.

Ylona’s homecoming shows featured songs from her 2016 debut album, including the hit single “O Pag-ibig,” a duet with Bailey May.

“Celebrating 10 years in music is a reminder of how far I’ve come, but also of what really matters to me,” the singer-actress said.

Ylona first rose to fame as a housemate on “Pinoy Big Brother: 737” in 2015, where she emerged as the runner-up. / TRC S