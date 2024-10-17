Yogi files raps vs. Garcia

AN ASPIRANT for mayor in Cebu City has filed a complaint against Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, accusing him of grave misconduct and serious neglect of duty for his alleged failure to remove lamppost materials and debris along Osmeña Blvd.

Yogi Filemon Ruiz, a former Customs official, filed his complaint before Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024.

Ruiz said in the complaint that construction materials and debris have remained on the center lanes of Osmeña Bvld. for four months, specifically along P. del Rosario St. leading to Plaza Independencia.

Safety concerns

The mayoral aspirant said the debris pose a significant road hazard, threatening the lives and safety of motorists and pedestrians.

The complaint also states that businesses in the area have been affected due to road closures.

The debris in question is reportedly related to the link-to-port feature of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit project’s Package 1.

“The lampposts have since been removed but the footings and other ground works and debris have been recklessly left on the center of the lanes for four months already,” Ruiz said in his complaint-letter addressed to Deputy Ombudsman Dante Vargas.

The link-to-port feature is aimed at redesigning Osmeña Blvd. into two-lane roads with wider pedestrian sidewalks. Installation of lampposts was part of it.

Last June 20, the newly installed lampposts along Osmeña Blvd. attracted widespread criticism on social media due to their obstructive placement.

Garcia, then the acting mayor, ordered the removal of the lampposts, citing safety concerns for pedestrians and commuters. By June 25, the lampposts had been removed.

In his complaint, Ruiz has requested a preventive suspension against Garcia and charged him of violations of Republic Act 3019, or Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. This action came despite Garcia’s previous order to remove the lampposts, citing lack of permits and safety concerns.

“The presence of these road hazards even as of this writing clearly demonstrates the inaction and indifference of Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia on these disasters-waiting-to-happen and readily bares that all his pronouncements on the matter were mere lip service,” Ruiz said.

SunStar Cebu reached out to Garcia, but he has not responded to queries as of this writing.