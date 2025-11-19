Yohana arrives in Bohol for clash vs. Suganob

WORLD-RANKED Tanzanian boxer Mchanja Yohana arrived in Bohol a few days ahead of his clash with former world title challenger Regie Suganob this Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in the main event of “Kumong Bol-anon XXIII” at the PMI Main Campus Gym in Tagbilaran City.

Yohana and his team flew in from Manila last Tuesday night.

This is the 27-year-old Yohana’s second trip to the Philippines. He first fought in Cebu City in 2023 against former world champion Milan Melindo. Yohana was unsuccessful in his first outing in the Philippines as he lost to Melindo by unanimous decision.

Yohana is currently rated No. 8 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) in the flyweight division and is the WBO Global flyweight titleholder.

Yohana aims to beat Suganob on the latter’s own backyard in a fight that could boost his rating.

Since his loss to Melindo, Yohana has racked up eight consecutive victories that includes a huge win over Filipino hard-hitter Miel Fajardo.

Suganob, meanwhile, also needs to win this crucial fight that could pave the way for another world title shot. He is ranked No. 4 by the WBO and No. 9 by the World Boxing Council.

Suganob earned his first world title shot after winning an International Boxing Federation (IBF) light-flyweight title eliminator against fellow Filipino contender Mark Vicelles via technical decision in 2023.

He, however, failed to claim the IBF light-flyweight strap, losing to defending champion Sivenathi Nontshinga by unanimous decision in South Africa.

Suganob boasts a record of 16-1 with six knockouts, while Yohana owns a 22-6-1 slate with 15 knockouts.

“Kumong Bol-anon XXIII” also features two title fights.

Undefeated hard-hitter Leonard Pores III (8-0, 7 KOs) will face Cebu-based Japanese up-and-comer Kiyoto Narukami (5-1-1, 2 KOs) for the vacant IBF flyweight title, while Freshler Utrera (4-0, 2 KOs) will take on Cebuano Sherwin Dacullo (4-1-1, 2 KOs) for the vacant Philippine Games and Amusements Board Youth minimumweight belt. / EKA