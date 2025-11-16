Yohana fires shot at Suganob ahead of Sunday’s clash

WORLD-RATED Tanzanian fighter Mchanja Yohana issued a warning to rising Pinoy star Regie Suganob that he’ll be facing a fighter that he’s never faced before.

“Regie, you have to do your math very carefully. I know you have faced many tough and respected champions in your career. But this time, it’s different. You have never fought someone like me. In that ring, you are going to meet the most stubborn, most relentless and toughest fighter you have ever faced. So prepare yourself. Because when the bell rings, I expect you to give a very good fight. But make no mistake, the victory will be mine,” said the 27-year-old Yohana in a recent interview posted at PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions’ Facebook page.

Yohana takes on Suganob in a 110-pound catchweight fight in the main event of “Kumong Bol-anon XXIII” on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2025, at the PMI Main Campus Gym in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Yohana is on the rise and is ranked No. 8 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) in the flyweight division. He currently holds the WBO Global flyweight belt.

This will be Yohana’s second fight in the Philippines. His first outing in the Philippines was in 2023, wherein he fought former world champion Milan Melindo in Cebu City. Yohana lost to Melindo by unanimous decision.

Since that loss, Yohana won eight straight bouts. In that streak, he defeated Filipino knockout artist Miel Fajardo by unanimous decision in Tanzania to wrest the vacant WBO Global belt.

Yohana successfully defended his belt with a split decision over previously-unbeaten Fillemon Nghutenanye earlier this year and then stopped Venezuelan Aldri Portillo in the first round last Oct. 10.

Meanwhile, Suganob is in a must-win situation if he intends to contend for a world title again.

Suganob is so close to getting a world title shot and needs a win over a world-ranked fighter like Yohana to give him a boost up the ladder. He’s rated No. 4 by the WBO and No. 9 by the World Boxing Council.

Suganob challenged for a world title in 2023 and lost to then-International Boxing Federation (IBF) light-flyweight champion Sivenathi Nontshinga by unanimous decision in South Africa.

He’s won his last three contests, with wins over world-rated Ronald Chacon, Kai Ishizawa and Nanthanon Thongchai.

Suganob has an impressive slate of 16-1 with six knockouts, while Yohana is 22-6-1 with 15 knockouts.

The show features two title fights.

Undefeated hard-hitter Leonard Pores III (8-0, 7 KOs) trades leather with Cebu-based Japanese prospect Kiyoto Narukami (5-1-1, 2 KOs) for the vacant IBF

flyweight strap.

Freshler Utrera (4-0, 2 KOs) locks horns with Cebuano Sherwin Dacullo (4-1-1, 2 KOs) for the vacant Philippine Games and Amusements Board Youth minimumweight title. / EKA