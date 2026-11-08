Yolanda anniversary renews call for stronger disaster preparedness

THE Philippines must measure disaster resilience by the lives it protects, not just how quickly it rebuilds, the Climate Change Commission (CCC) said as the country marked 13 years since super typhoon Yolanda killed more than 6,300 people and devastated communities, including those in northern Cebu.

The CCC, in a news release, renewed its call for climate justice and urged the government to use science and data to anticipate hazards, guide investments and protect communities before disasters strike.

“Yolanda left an indelible mark on our nation, but it also reshaped how we understand resilience,” said CCC vice chairman and executive director Robert E.A. Borje.

“We cannot afford another tragedy of that magnitude. Resilience must no longer be measured by how quickly we rebuild, but by how effectively we prevent loss and protect lives. Our hope must be firmly grounded on science-based and data-driven policy recommendations,” he added.

Destruction in northern Cebu

In Cebu, the northern part of the province was devastated by the typhoon. Yolanda killed at least 70 people and destroyed 75,701 houses, while 46,781 others were partially damaged, mostly on Bantayan Island and in Daanbantayan, according to published reports.

Provincial records showed 610,984 people were displaced and infrastructure and utility damage reached P751.6 million, while hundreds of schools and 52 health facilities were also damaged.

Continuing risks

Yolanda made landfall on Nov. 8, 2013, bringing a storm surge of more than six meters that inundated coastal communities in Eastern Visayas.

Aside from deaths, the typhoon injured 28,689 people and left 1,061 missing, displaced more than four million people and destroyed or damaged more than 1.1 million homes.

The US Joint Typhoon Warning Center estimated sustained winds approaching 315 kilometers per hour three hours before landfall, while damage and economic losses reached an estimated P571.1 billion, equivalent to about 4.6 percent of the country’s 2013 gross domestic product.

More than a decade later, the country continues to face extreme weather, including heavy rains and flooding in parts of Luzon in recent months and the effects of the ongoing El Niño phenomenon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has warned that El Niño increases the likelihood of rainfall deficits that may cause dry spells and drought, although tropical cyclones and other weather systems can still bring heavy rain.

Preparations

The CCC said the country’s preparations for climate risks are guided by the National Adaptation Plan 2023–2050, the Philippine Development Plan and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Plan, which use science and data to coordinate government action.

At the local level, 91 percent of local government units (LGUs) have submitted their Local Climate Change Action Plans, according to the commission.

The CCC said the People’s Survival Fund has committed more than P1.4 billion to adaptation projects in 24 LGUs, with its initial P1 billion allocation fully committed and replenished in 2025 for the first time in the fund’s history.

It is also working with the Department of Budget and Management to strengthen climate change expenditure tagging, which identifies and tracks climate-related allocations in government budgets.

“Climate change is the governance challenge of our generation,” Borje said.

“Every generation has its trials, but we are the answer our country needs. We must work together: government, communities, the private sector and the youth, to build a climate-resilient and sustainable Philippines,” he added. / KAL