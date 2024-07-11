Cebu

Young arnisador gives CV second gilt

Young arnisador gives CV second gilt
Photo courtesy by Lapu-Lapu Arnis De Abanico

TWELVE-YEAR-OLD Troy Nathaniel Abing reaped another gold medal for Central Visayas as he dominated the elementary boys' single weapon arnis competition in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa on Thursday, July 11, at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Abing, who won eight gold medals in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Meet representing Lapu-Lapu City last May, secured the championship after fellow Oponganon Asia Paraase took the gold in the 3,000-meter run.

He may give Central Visayas another gilt as he is scheduled to see action in another category later today.

Stay tuned for more Palarong Pambansa updates. (CAV)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph