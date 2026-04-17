Young boxers take the spotlight in 'Quest for Champions 20'

THE Noy Pacing Flores Boxing Academy will stage another exciting amateur boxing event, “Quest for Champions 20,” on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at the NPF Boxing Academy in Mandaue City.

The main event will feature Marvin Villafuerte against Kim Harvey Sumabong.

Villafuerte, who comes from Ibabao, Mandaue City, is one of the promising young fighters in Cebu. He reached the quarterfinals in the recent Batang Pinoy, showing his skill and determination in the ring. Sumabong, on the other hand, is new to boxing but has already made a strong start, staying unbeaten in his first five fights.

Another boxer to watch is John Rio Joren, a gold medalist in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA). He will face Kalvin Dalompines in what is expected to be an exciting match.

The undercard will also feature several matchups: Jaycob Pedrano vs. Eleff Casinto, Geokent Alburo vs. Rusell Casinto, Aprik Soreno vs. Jeffrey Gallo, and Mark Noel Semblante vs. Emerson Tenajeros.

Other bouts include Arthur Taneza vs. Gabs Baguio, David Val Quiñahan vs. Earl Dagatan, Terrence Eronico vs. Gian Palad, Ivan Nuñez vs. Berjun Retavale, and John Eronico vs. Jerson Inon, who will open the show.

The event is supported by former boxers based in the United States, including former world champion Morris East and Neil John Tabanao, who helped sponsor the competition. / EKA