Young buyers drive high market demand for sustainable materials

A CEBU-BASED supplier of interior construction materials sees a growing demand among consumers who are opting for sustainable options when building or remodeling their homes and offices.

“More pronounced now are buyers who are already very smart and knowledgeable (of sustainable materials) because they have all the access in social media,” said Marylou Ngo Ang, owner of Magna CMGN Solutions in an interview at the sidelines of the PhilConstruct Visayas on June 20, 2024.

“The demand for sustainable products has been growing, especially among the millennials now, because they grew up understanding the differences already, of climate change and preserving the environment. They grew up experiencing super typhoons and Covid-19 pandemic,” added Ang.

Founded in 2003, the company specializes in providing high-quality, pre-finished products that offer solutions for building interiors.

According to Ang, the company has been supporting the growth of Cebu’s real estate industry. At the height of Covid-19 pandemic, the company saw a boom in home renovations, as homeowners felt the need to increase the space or layout of their homes.

“We are supporting the growth of real estate from floor to ceiling including furniture and finishings. Everybody wants to upkeep their houses, so they either remodel or renovate them,” she said.

Growing families also pushed homeowners to renovate their spaces, increasing the demand for innovative, smart, user-friendly and maintenance-free materials.

Besides addressing the needs of the local market, Magna is also supporting the growth of real estate globally by exporting materials that are made in the Philippines.

“With the advent of technology, we cater to all clients local and overseas. We also sell online with high inquiries from the US,” she said.

Magna maintains an extensive network of architects and designers to effectively meet the robust market demand both locally and internationally. Ang noted that the presence of social media platforms has enabled them to attract a diverse range of clients, from conventional customers to eco-conscious individuals.

“In the residential market, we see more investors becoming more discerning, with green and sustainable features playing a crucial role in their investment decisions,” according to a market report by Colliers Philippines.

Asked about challenges in the industry, Ang pointed out the scarcity of skilled workers.

Earlier, the Cebu Contractors Association said its members are slowly adopting the use of technology in their respective businesses to cope with labor shortage.

Ang said for Magna, they invest in value-driven products so it would be easier for them to train workers. Workers trained with high-quality products are likely to produce higher-quality work, ensuring better project outcomes and reducing the likelihood of costly mistakes or rework.

PhilConstruct Visayas 2024 had over 300 booths on display, representing over 750 brands, outdoor equipment showcases and over 30 seminars. This year’s show highlighted a comprehensive array of offerings ranging from building supplies to innovative technology and urban solutions. / KOC